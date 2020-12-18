Funeral services were held for Jeffrey Klimp, age 66, of Ottertail, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Henning, with the Rev. Rud Wasson Jr. officiating. The hymns were sung by the congregation, accompanied by Kim Haugen. The pallbearers were Rick Peterson, Casey Kapusansky, Denise Peterson, Tim Hanson, Blake Greenwaldt and Doug Peterson. Jeffrey was laid to rest in Girard Cemetery, Henning.
Jeffrey Curt Klimp was born on September 28, 1954 in Hewitt. His parents were the late Bennie and Gail (Quick) Klimp.
Jeffrey attended Henning High School and graduated with the Class of 1972. He was employed with Kern and Tabery as a supervisor for 30 years.
On November 11, 1978, Jeffrey was united in marriage to Denise Rochelle Peterson in Ottertail. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Patrice and Benjamin.
Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, hunting and wildlife. He liked to collect tractors, cars and tinker on machinery. Jeff was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed time with his family and two dogs.
On December 14, 2020, Jeffrey passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, at 66 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Jeffrey in death were his parents: Bennie and Gail.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife: Denise of Ottertail; daughter: Patrice (Tim) Hanson of Rush City; son: Benjamin Klimp of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Paige (Blake) Greenwaldt; Sierra; and Mya Klimp; sisters: Cassandra Klimp of South Port, Connecticut; and Rebecca Froebel of Gillette, Wyoming; brother; Jon Klimp of Harwood, North Dakota; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Arrangements were provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of Henning.