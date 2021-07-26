Jeffrey (Jeff) Charles Lee, 60, passed in his sleep at his home in Breckenridge on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born to Floyd and Delores Lee (Staff) in Fergus Falls, on December 30, 1960.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of life following the visitation at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. There will be a private family burial service at a later date.
Jeff graduated high school from Fergus Falls in 1979. He married Mary (Fredricks) in 1981 and they lived together in Rothsay, and later moved to Breckenridge. Together they raised their four children: Mandy, Christopher, Jesse, Hunter. Jeff had a long work history in many fields working for Bob Yaggie Farms, Bell Farms, Case IH, and Bobcat. Jeff was passionate about his grandkids, fishing, and his dog, (Bailey).
Survivors include Mary, his wife of 40 years; four children and six grandchildren, Mandy (Burke) Almquist, and grandchildren Noah, Aden, Samuel, Anya; Christopher (Katie), Alyssa, Wyatt; Jesse (Kelli Hanson); Hunter (Vanessa Sunderland). He is also survived by his father, Floyd Lee, 2 siblings, Dan (Becky), Mary (Mark) Wilke, nieces and nephews, extended family, and his dog Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores, and grandparents.
Interment will be Knollwood in Fergus Falls, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.