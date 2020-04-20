Jennifer Keller, 49, of Underwood, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home, under the care of her family and LB Hospice.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. A memorial service to celebrate Jenni’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
