Jeremy John Whitman, age 40, of Ashby, passed away January 12, 2020, at University of Minnesota - Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jeremy was born on July 25, 1979, in Breckenridge, the son of Clifford Whitman and Jeannine (Sattler) Whitman Dunbar.
In early childhood, Jeremy attended grade school at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Fergus Falls while participating in hockey for several years. He graduated high school in St. Paul, in 2002.
In 1991, Jeremy was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at age 12. He had undergone brain surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Throughout the years, he would share how his mom, friends and family were an encouragement to him through this season of his life. In 2011, he sustained a traumatic brain injury while being pulled by a snowmobile on a sled. At this time in his life, he underwent several craniotomies. Jeremy was so full of life and joy after all that he endured. He remained positive and was such a great inspiration to everyone who knew him or crossed paths with him.
In his youth, he greatly enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, camping and hockey. In adolescence and adulthood, he enjoyed music, dancing in his chair, singing, telling jokes, monopoly, cooking, baking, eating out, going to the movies, arts and crafts, and football—especially the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching the History Channel and shows like American Pickers, and Pawn Stars.
In recent years, Jeremy enjoyed going to The Point Worship and Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria, MN. We remember him today with arms spread out wide in worship and song. In his last days, he was surrounded by loving family, friends, and a caring hospital staff.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Jeannine; his father, Clifford; brother, Paul; grandparents, Edward and Dorothy Whitman and John and Jean Sattler; uncles, Charles, Eugene, Donald, Brad, and Greg Sattler; an aunt, Anne Hawkinson; and stepfather, Jim Dunbar.
Survivors include his nephew, Lucas Whitman of Minneapolis; Sarah Leng, mother of Lucas; aunts, Jean Wagner of Orange, California, and Joanne Hendricks of Saint Cloud; and uncle Don and aunts Gail Whitman of North Carolina and Kate Sattler of Winona; cousins, Sue Oberstar, Terri Olson, Bill Sattler, Sarah Sattler, Cindy Sattler, Amanda Sattler, Missy Sattler, J.J. Sattler, Jim Sattler, Dawn Oberman, LeeAnne Tvedt, Andrea Sattler, Spencer Sattler, Melissa Snodgrass, Heather Perez, Michelle Lee, Jennifer Whitman Odell, Donald Whitman II, and Billie Jean Beard; Jean’s children, Lisa Elder and Teri Blades both of California; Joan’s children, Craig Hendricks of St. Cloud, Shiela Trzynka, and Lea; and loving friend, Faith Hardison Knight.
Thanks to the special care given by Lake Region Healthcare, the U of M, and for the love and care given by John Otremba and Ana Knight Otremba.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
The Rev. Trinity Opp will officiate.
Interment: St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls
