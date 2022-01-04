Jeroma “Jo” Anderson-Hanson, 94, of Pelican Rapids, formerly Fergus Falls, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Riverfront Manor, Pelican Rapids.
Jeroma Theodora was born September 16, 1927, in Barnesville, to John and Hilma (Hanson) Olson. She grew up on a farm and attended country school District 19 in Prairie View Township near Barnesville, graduating from Barnesville High School in 1946. On November 22, 1946, Jo was united in marriage to Floyd O. Anderson. The couple made their home in the Anderson home place in Atherton Township, Wilkin County. To this union four children were born, Karen, Carol, Wesley and Lynn. Carol passed away in infancy. Floyd passed away in 1959. Jo moved into Barnesville in 1968. On July 2, 1971, she was united in marriage to Cal Hanson in Rapid City, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Rothsay where they owned and operated the I94 Motel. She and Cal moved to Fergus Falls and built Motel 7 which they owned and operated for many years. Cal passed away October 5, 2007.
Jo loved to spend time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She enjoyed sewing quilts for her family and also being outdoors. She enjoyed the Rothsay Senior Citizens where she was an officer for many years. Jo also liked to knit, crochet and have her lady friends over for cards.
Jo is survived by her children, Karen McCracken of Fargo, Wes (Stephanie) Anderson of Barnesville, and Lynn (Jim) Manning of Barnesville; siblings, Ruby Henderson of Fergus Falls, James (Karen) Olson of Lakeville, Paul (Kathy) Olson of Battle Lake; eight grandchildren, Cheryl (Dusty) Hedlund McCracken, Tina (Rusty) Wallman, Nicole Haskins, Shawn (Erin) Manning, DJ (Cathy) McCracken, Ashley (Phil) Nelson, Iver McCracken and Weston (Jackie) Anderson; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor McCracken, Mikaela Haskins, Cade Haskins, Barrett Wallman, Grant Wallman, Delaney Wallman, Cameron Anderson and Madison Anderson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, daughter Carol, three brothers and four sisters.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Cemetery: Barnesville City Cemetery, Barnesville.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
