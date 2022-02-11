Jerome (Jerry) Allen Fiskum was born on June 25, 1941, in Vining, MN. His parents were the late Oscar and Ruth (Olson) Fiskum. Jerry grew up on the Fiskum Farm in Folden Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Folden Lutheran Church and he attended school in Henning. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1959. Jerry worked and retired from the City of Henning. He was also a member of the Henning fire department for 5 years.
On October 12, 1963, Jerry was united in marriage to May Stigen. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Brian and two daughters Suzi and Stacy. Jerry enjoyed hunting and scouting for deer and turkey. Every year he seemed to see the 'Biggest Buck" he had ever seen in his life. Jerry also enjoyed the MN Wild and Vikings ... SKOL! The thing he loved the most was spending time and making memories with family and friends..... Cheers!
Preceding Jerry in death were his parents: Oscar and Ruth Fiskum; brothers: Dale and Russell Fiskum; and sisters: Betty Hermanson and Doris Raap.
Jerry is survived by his wife: May of Henning; son: Brian and Teresa of Champlin, daughters: Suzi and Walter of Forest Lake, Stacy and Darrin of Oak Grove; six grandchildren: Samantha (Alex), Tom, Ashley, Bryce, Cole, and Dane; great grandchild: Grayson.
Memorial services will be held for Jerome “Jerry” Fiskum age 80, of Henning, MN on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Urn bearer will be Brian Fiskum. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Fiskum, Steven Fiskum, Randy Stigen, Tim Selvaag, Tim Fiskum and Doug Bjorklund. The hymns were sung by the congregation, accompanied by Carleen Markuson. Special music was provided by Gail Guse Jerry will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Henning, MN.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone