Jerome Ringwelski
1938-2022
Jerome “Jerry” Ringwelski, affectionately known by his family as “Hitch”, passed away September 6, 2022.
Jerry was born on October 11, 1938 on the family farm in Sobieski, MN. He attended grade school and high school in Little Falls, MN graduating in 1956.
After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and received an honorable discharge in 1961.
On May 29, 1971 he married Karen Copa. The couple moved to Highland Park, MN. Jerry worked at the 3M plant and enrolled in classes at the Brown Institute.
In 1973 the family moved to Fergus Falls, MN where Jerry worked as radio personality “Jerry Ring” at KBRF, then KJJK when it began. Jerry’s radio career allowed him to share his knowledge of obscure tidbits of country music songs and artists.
Around the same time of his radio career, Jerry started Ring Remodeling where he repaired many homes in the Fergus Fall area. Customers appreciated his quality work and special, unique touches he gave each project.
In 1987 Jerry began working for the United States Postal Service and was a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 2008.
Jerry’s love of home remodeling developed into his work of renovating entire houses and reselling them. He successfully “flipped” several houses in Fergus Falls and continued to tinker with his house projects into his retirement until his health declined.
Jerry loved the outdoors and took many hunting and camping trips. He enjoyed the Boundary Waters Area in Northern MN. In his retirement, he especially enjoyed fishing.
Jerry was a lifetime member of the VFW and he loved the United States Marine Corps.
He will also be remembered for his conservative values, sharp wit and incredible sense of humor.
Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents, John and Dorothy (Plakut) Ringwelski; brother-in-law, Gary Miller; son, Michael Ringwelski; and sister, Jeanette Ringwelski.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; His children: Anita (Ardell) Evenson, Daniel (Angela) Ringwelski, Brenda Ringwelski and Pamela (Matthew) Keller; Grandchildren, Madeline, James, Dylan, Luke and John; Siblings, Mary Ann Ringwelski, Marge Rakow (Bruce), Theresa Ringwelski (Thor Lindquist), Susan Miller, Michael Ringwelski (Joann), Peter Ringwelski and many nieces and nephews. Also, his beloved British Labrador, Lady.
Blessed be the memory of Jerome Ringwelski.
A private funeral Mass and burial is planned.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.