Jerome "Jerry" Schmidt Sr., age 94 of Wadena, died on August 29, 2021, at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena. Services are currently pending. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena. To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Schmidt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.