Jerry Paul Molter, 66, of Ashby, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence.
Jerry was born April 26, 1954, the son of James and Margaret (Paulson) Molter, in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1972.
On August 11, 1984, he married Victoria “Vicki” Demmer at the Our Savior’s-Ten Mile Lake Church of Dalton. The couple made their home in Ashby.
Jerry was a mechanic at Minnesota Motors, a truck driver for Fergus International, had various construction jobs, was previously the owner of North Union Towing in Fergus Falls and Farmer’s Produce in Ashby, an EMT for Ringdahl Ambulance, a member of the Fergus Falls Fire Department, a truck driver for Mark Sand and Gravel and Aggregate in Fergus Falls, and also Krog Transport in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of the MN Streetrod Association and other car clubs and Lake Region Pioneers Thresheman’s Association. Jerry enjoyed hunting, street rod cars, and tractors.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Vicki; parents, James and Margaret; two brothers, David and Dennis Molter.
Jerry is survived by his son, James “Jim” Molter of Fergus Falls; two granddaughters, Madison and Ava Molter of Battle Lake; brother, Steve (Liann) Molter of Barnesville; sister, Kathy Farstad of Bismark, along with other family members and friends.
Public walk-through visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, Our Savior’s Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
