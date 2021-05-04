Jessica Lyn Oliphant, age 48, was born on August 26, 1972. She passed in the evening of April 25, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Jessie was born and raised in Fergus Falls, to her parents, Cay Stringer and Gary Oliphant. She graduated from Moorhead High School and went on to work at many jobs throughout her adult years. Recently, Jessie became licensed to provide foster care for her nephew, Gavin Smith.
Sadly, Jessie couldn’t have children of her own but shared her love among her many nieces and nephews. She lived her life full of joy and happiness but had a rocky road with health issues.
There will be a private burial in May. A celebration of life will take place in July.
Jessie was preceded in death by her sister, Amanda Kemmer; her grandparents, Leroy and Corinne Pederson, Alton Kemmer, and Jennette Stringer; stepfather, Art Stringer; and uncle, Jerry Kemmer.
She is survived by her mother, Cay Stringer; father, Gary (Rena) Oliphant; stepfather, Leland (Patricia) Kemmer; grandmother, Lorraine Kemmer; her nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, as well as many friends.
She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.
Rest in peace Jessie.