Public visitation will be held for Jim Wallgren, age 82, of New York Mills, on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of family and friends, private family services will be held.
Jim's family kindly requests to please wear a mask and respect social distance guidelines at the visitation and prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Trinity Lutheran Church of New York Mills, the New York Mills Fire Department, or the New York Mills Lions Club in memory of Jim.
