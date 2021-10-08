Jimmy and Mary Graf Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James “Jimmy” Arnold Graf, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud.Mary Theresa Graf, 88, of Fergus Falls, died with her family at her side on September 15, 2021.A Memorial Service will be held for both Mary and Jimmy on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls.Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Graf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public Health Nurse HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Nurses and Medical Staff PARKERS PRAIRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT Member Services Representative Corrections/Bailiff Officer Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Someplace Safe is seeking a full-time LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER View all job listings >