James “Jimmy” Arnold Graf, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud.

Mary Theresa Graf, 88, of Fergus Falls, died with her family at her side on September 15, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held for both Mary and Jimmy on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.

Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls.

Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

