Joan Marie (Rix) Fick, 80, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Joan was born July 18, 1940, in Fergus Falls, to Rollie and Effie (Martinson) Rix. She was baptized and confirmed at Bagstevold Lutheran Church in Erhard. She attended and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1958. She worked at Fergus Falls City Hall for a few years.
On May 1, 1959, Joan married George Fick at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She worked for the Fergus Falls School District from 1971 until June of 1996 when she had to retire because of her health.
Joan was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Secretaries Association at Fergus Falls High School, and also served as president for the Elkettes.
She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and many friends and relatives. She will be sadly missed by all of us.
Joan is survived by her husband, George of 61 years of Fergus Falls; sons, Todd (Michelle) Fick of Hoffman, Chad (Chris) Fick and Rodney Fick both of Fergus Falls; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Shearer, Terry (Caryl) Fick, Tara (Kent) Proctor, Krista (Chaise) Fick, Carly (Neil) Fick; great-grandchildren, Cole Shearer, Kaylee Shearer, Natalee Shearer, Michael Fick, Ian Fick, Jamison and June Crooker, and Drew and Baylor Proctor; sisters, Beverly Richards of Fergus Falls; brothers, Richard (Lona) Rix of Fargo and Jim Rix of Moorhead; brother-in-law, Don (Claire) Fick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rollie and Effie Rix; sister, Wylene (Albert) Melkert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Berdella (Orlin) Fick, Marlys (Don) Herzog, Leon (Donna) Johnson, Charlotte Rix, Marlys (Gordon) Fick, Gerald Fick, and Donnis Fick.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Public graveside service will be 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch and Vicar Lynn Melchior will officiate.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
