Joan Virginia Glawe, 90, passed away on November 7, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Hospital, Elbow Lake from complications of COVID-19.
She was born July 1, 1931, to Arnold and Gilma Sleen and grew up on their farm near Pelican Rapids. Her family spoke Norwegian at home, so she learned English when she started school in the nearby one-room schoolhouse. Following high school, she earned an A.A. degree in education from Moorhead State Teacher’s College, and then taught elementary grades in Detroit Lakes and Barnesville.
Joan married Alvin Glawe in 1952 and they lived near Vergas until he was called up to serve in the army. Following 18 months in Germany, they returned to the Vergas area to farm. Later they lived on a farm near Perham, subsequently moving back to Vergas in retirement.
She was an avid reader, gardener, and baker, and delighted in recounting family stories ranging from homesteading days through the Great Depression to the present. She was a member of Vergas United Methodist Church.
Joan is survived by her three children, Dean (Ginger) (Seattle, Washington), Julie (Stanley, North Dakota), and Jill (Hayward, Wisconsin), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral plans are pending.
Assistance is provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
