Joan Ness

Joan Marie Ness, 86 of Elbow Lake died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria, MN, under the care of her family, and Hospice of Douglas County. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Elbow Lake. Visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, resuming one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a Spring Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Herman, MN.

