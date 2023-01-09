Joan Marie Ness, 86 of Elbow Lake died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria, MN, under the care of her family, and Hospice of Douglas County. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Elbow Lake. Visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, resuming one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a Spring Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Herman, MN.
Joan was born in Waseca, Minnesota to Herbert & Elsie (Koehler) Gordon on December 9, 1936. She was baptized in Waseca, and confirmed at St. Charles Catholic Church in Herman, Minnesota. She graduated from Wheaton High School.
On June 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Martin Ness at St. Charles Catholic Church. To this union there were five children, Bill, Sandy, Susie, Cheryl, and Frances. Joan was a homemaker, and farm wife.
Joan was involved with the Brandon Homemakers, Canasta Club, Golden Bookworms and the Elbow Lake Senior Citizens. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, reading, gardening fishing, birdwatching and collecting small bits of humorous wisdom. She had a special passion for reading to children. Her great-grandchildren gave her great love, and she cherished the time spent with each of them.
Joan is survived by her children Bill (Terry) Ness of Brandon, MN, Sandy Holmquist of Alexandria, MN, Cheryl (Wayne) Braton of Fargo, ND and Frances (Jason) Heilman of Albert Lea, MN; 6 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and sister Joyce (John) Simler of Hemet, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Ness in 2007; daughter Susan Loreen Ness; great-granddaughter Kortni Botzet; parents, Herbert & Elsie; infant sister Judith Kay, and sister Elois Lackey.
Arrangements with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
