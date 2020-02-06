Joan Ruth Simmer, 78, of Rothsay, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Broen Memorial Home in Fergus Falls.
Joan was born January 3, 1942, in Fergus Falls, to Casper and Anna (Pederson) Walvatne. She grew up on the western shore of Otter Tail Lake on a small farm and attended Barry Country school in rural Battle Lake for her elementary education. She went on to graduate from Battle Lake High School in 1960. After high school she attended Fergus Falls Community College where she graduated from its first class in 1962.
She married Vernon Dale Simmer on June 1, 1963, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. After their marriage they made their home in rural Rothsay where they farmed. Joan played an important supportive role on the farm and when not present, called Vernon for status reports. Their marriage spanned 56 blessed years and served as a shining example for their children and grandchildren.
Joan was a warrior with a strong faith that sustained her during her most trying times. She was an active member of Rothsay Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, crafted elaborate decorations, assisted with vacation Bible school, and lent her many culinary talents.
Joan was a master cook and baker. She never attended a birthday party without her perfect chocolate cake. Joan loved gardening, decorating, car rides, music, trying new recipes, and playing board games with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed conversing with her family and friends on her porch overlooking the farm.
Preceding her in death are her parents; parents-in-law, Florence and Roquell Simmer; sister, Becky Ann Walvatne, and brothers-in-law, Roger and Calvin Simmer.
Joan is survived by her husband, Vernon of Rothsay; son, Joel (Connie) Simmer of Rothsay; daughter, Dawn (Lyle) Lelm of Hawley; six grandchildren, Zach (Nicole), Caitlin (Jack Cvetnic), and Lucas Simmer, Kendra, Levi, and Lane Lelm; one great-grandchild, Robert Simmer; nine siblings, Dave (JoAnne) of Hopkins, Harriette Walvatne (Rueben Jacobson) of Battle Lake, Donald (Julie) of Minneapolis, Wayne (Becky) of Battle Lake, Warren (Chris) of Port Townsend, Washington, Paul (Carol) of Robbinsdale, Colleen Walvatne of Crystal, Annette (Ed) Loeffler of Hoffman, and Brad Walvatne of Dent; a sister-in-law, Joan Simmer of Fergus Falls; an uncle, Alfred Walvatne Jr. of Wheatridge, Colorado, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A special thank you to LB Hospice and Broen Home for their dedicated and loving care they provided to Joan.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday February 11, 2020, at the Rothsay Baptist Church in Rothsay
The Revs. Wendell Wahlin and Leon Andersen will officiate.
Interment will be at Rothsay Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
