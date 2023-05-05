Joan Marie Vanderlinden, 61, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in her home.
Joan was born in Fergus Falls on May 26, 1961 to Gordon and Doris Ann (Kalpin) Hauger. She grew up in Carlisle where she and her six siblings experienced many adventures. They eventually moved to Fergus Falls where she raised her three children.
She always said raising her kids was her proudest achievement. She especially loved watching them play sports, rummaging and gardening with them, and eventually spending time with her two grandsons, Jack and Freddie, who she loved more than anything.
Joan always had a garden full of poppies and loved bird watching, keeping her eye out for the first robin of the spring. She loved growing up in the 70’s, and that era of music really stuck with her. Everyone knew that they would be welcomed into her home with a fresh cup of coffee. Her home was cozy and homey where she would often be found watching sports or Judge Judy.
For over 20 years, Joan was a paraprofessional in the Fergus Falls School district. Her compassion for her students led her to make sure they were cared for even outside of working hours and on summer breaks. More recently she worked at CBHH in Fergus Falls where she built meaningful relationships with her coworkers.
Joan was tough as nails and the most genuine, supportive person, always speaking the hard truth with her fierce love. She will be remembered for her quick wit and classic “Hauger” humor.
She is survived by her children, Peter Vanderlinden, Sam (Jess) Vanderlinden, Annie (Matt) Boese; two grandchildren Jack and Freddie; siblings Terry Hauger, Craig Hauger, Dan (Jane) Hauger, Kathy (Mike) Baker, Kim Hauger; many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Doris Ann, and little sister Judy.
Memorial Service: Thursday, May 11 at 1 PM at Hedemarken Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service in the church cemetery.
