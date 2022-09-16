JoAnn A. Kugler
1941-2022
JoAnn A. Kugler, 81, of Erhard, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022 at LB Homes in Fergus Falls with family at her side.
JoAnn Alida Budke was born March 25, 1941 in Friberg Township, to D. Henry and Alida (Gilbertson) Budke. She was baptized and confirmed at Tonseth Lutheran Church in Erhard. She attended country school close to home and then Fergus Falls High School.
On January 25, 1958, JoAnn married Errol Wayne Kugler at Tonseth Lutheran Church in Erhard, MN. JoAnn farmed with Errol after they were married. She milked cows and raised livestock with the help of their three sons. She grew a large garden, one year canning 300 quarts of dill pickles. She worked alongside Errol in their businesses, Kugler Construction and Kugler Salvage. She retired from bookkeeping at Kugler Salvage in 2010.
Her hobbies included painting ceramics, growing flowers, canning hundreds of jars of pickles and produce, and camping. She enjoyed visiting with everyone she met. JoAnn passionately loved her family and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a child, she enjoyed 4-H and Sunday School. She loved to sing. She was active as a Sunday School teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. JoAnn was most recently a member at Maine Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the fellowship there.
Preceding her in death were her parents; parents-in-law; her husband, Errol and her siblings, Ann (Jim) Hasbargen, Myrt (Cyril) Keller, Roy Budke, H. Donald (Kathy) Budke, Mervin Budke, Rosemary (Donald) Rassmusson, Marcella Budke, and Jerry Budke.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Greg (Julie) Kugler of Erhard, Rick (Sheila) Kugler of Underwood, and Joel (Patsi) Kugler of Erhard; grandchildren, Mandy (Kyle) Rich, Crystal (Matt) Hoekstra, John (Nikki) Kugler, Jessica (Matt) Fowler, Lindsay (Joe) Hauer, Matt (Lindsey) Kugler, Ashley (Chase) Lee, Lauryn (Jake) Christensen, and Aaron (Paige) Kugler, and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kale and Ella Rich, Madison (Tyler Hawes) and Maggie Hoekstra, Austin and Charlee Kugler, Ava and Brody Fowler, Evan, Hailey, and Eli Hauer, Gracyn and Ricky Kugler, Sophia and Rylen Lee, Henry, James, Hattie, and Ruby Christensen, and Brynleigh Kugler. JoAnn will be blessed with two new great-grandchildren this month. Also surviving are her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh (Justin) Walz, Naomi, Jayden, and Wyatt, Suzanne Sorenson, Liberty, Vayda, and Bryce, John (Dani) Sorenson, Maddisen and Jax, and Zach (Autumn) Johnson; her former daughter-in-law, Shari Pederson of Fergus Falls; sisters-in-law, Mavis Budke, Ervena Budke, and Renee Budke; Errol’s siblings, Gary (Ruthy) Kugler, Brenda (Larry) Peasley, and Phil (Lori) Kugler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, there will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Maine Presbyterian Church, rural Underwood, MN
Clergy: Reverend Bob Kersten and Reverend Doctor Ed Morgan
Interment: Silent Vale Cemetery, rural Underwood
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
