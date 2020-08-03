JoAnn Cline, 63, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with glioblastoma cancer, under the care of PioneerCare and LB Hospice.
Memorials are preferred to Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center or Stavanger Church.
Public graveside: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Stavanger Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
The Rev. John Juhl will officiate.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
