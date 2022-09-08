Joann Mary (Lehman) Gronwold, age 88, of Tintah, MN, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, at Siena Court, Wahpeton, ND. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:30 pm and followed by a Prayer Service at 7 pm, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, MN. Father Stan Wieser will be officiating the Prayer Service. Visitation will continue at 9:30 am, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Tintah, MN, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Father Mike Kellogg will be officiating the mass. The burial will be held in St. Gall's Catholic Cemetery in Tintah, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Joann was born on March 20, 1934, on the family farm near Tintah, MN, and was the second of six girls born to Philip and Gladys (Fonnest) Lehman. She grew up on the family farm and attended the Tintah Public School for her early education. Following her formal schooling, she began working at Blue Castle Café and soon after met the owner’s nephew, Vernon Gronwold. The two began dating and then on November 26, 1949, were united in marriage at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, MN. They made their home on a farm in Tintah where they raised their seven children. Before taking on the opportunity to be a full-time mother, she worked at Valley Fertilizer where she drove the tender truck and orchestrated the movement of fertilizer to the fields. She also worked at Billy’s Bar and helped wear out the jukebox during her shifts and later, at Wen-Dell where she quickly became part of a dynamic duo that many customers asked for by name when ordering their meals: Joann and Audrey.
Faith, family, and servanthood were woven into the fabric of Joann’s life and she exemplified this in every volunteer effort, church function, and community event. She was a lifelong member of St. Gall’s Catholic Church and for nearly 63 years, she helped fix the food for the annual Tintah Fireman Smoker. She was the pillar of her community and the foundation that upheld her family. Joann was passionate about her children's and grandchildren’s sporting events and altered her schedule to be at every game, playoff, and championship. She was well known for her famous potato salad and her grandchildren always knew a batch of fresh sugar cookies with icing would be waiting for them at grandma’s house. Every Sunday, she would make a beautiful meal for her family to gather and enjoy…so long as they made it to church they could enjoy her signature roast beef supper. In her free time, she loved playing cards and bingo, working on puzzles, listening to polka music and dancing along, and going to the casino. Above all, her greatest pride was her family and they meant everything to her.
Those left to cherish Joann’s memory are her children, Barb (Larry) Raguse, Bill (Sherry) Gronwold, Sue Gronwold, Wanda (Tom) Seliski, and Greg (Christa) Gronwold; grandchildren, Kelly (Janet) Raguse, Kyle (Jenny) Raguse, Kami (B.J.) Wehrman, Keisha (John) Wannemacher, Bridget Gronwold, Billy (Tanya) Gronwold, Brock (Danna) Gronwold, Wade Gronwold (Amy), Shawnna (Brian) Azure, Sara Gendreau, Nicole (Christopher) Loehr, Brooke Gronwold, and Alexa Gronwold; great-grandchildren, Mason Lampe, Briona Edwards, Jakob Edwards, Alex Raguse, Skylar Wehrman, Jurnee Wehrman, Nevaeh Komestakes, Bodin Komestakes, Jaxton Komestakes, Will Gronwold, Ethan Gronwold, Abigail Gronwold, Isabelle Gronwold, JJ Gronwold, Keaton Gronwold, Kruz Gronwold, Rilee Gronwold, Caylie Gronwold, Gage Triepke, Jesse Kruse, Wyatt Johnson, Mallori Johnson, and Jace Loehr; great-great-grandchildren, Ledger and Beckett; sisters, Peg Erickson and Mary Jane Lehman; Godson, Wayne Gronwold; many nieces and newphes; and many cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, Vernon Gronwold (July 23, 1975); children, an infant daughter, and Cindy Hendrickson; parents, Philip and Gladys Lehman; and sisters, Dorothy Bylund, Anne Aune, and Linda Church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone