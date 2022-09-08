Joann Gronwold

Joann Mary (Lehman) Gronwold, age 88, of Tintah, MN, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, at Siena Court, Wahpeton, ND. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:30 pm and followed by a Prayer Service at 7 pm, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, MN. Father Stan Wieser will be officiating the Prayer Service. Visitation will continue at 9:30 am, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Tintah, MN, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Father Mike Kellogg will be officiating the mass. The burial will be held in St. Gall's Catholic Cemetery in Tintah, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. 

