JoAnn G. Hexum, 82, of Rothsay, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.
JoAnn Geraldene Lysne was born April 21, 1940 in Dalton, MN to Raymond and Edna (Evavold) Lysne. She attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating from Fergus Falls High School. She then attended Fergus Falls Community College, the first time with a business degree and the second time for Medical Lab Technician.
On August 9, 1958 JoAnn married Myron Hexum in Fergus Falls. They made their home on the Hexum family farm, where they raised their children.
Over the years, JoAnn worked at the Rothsay Mobile Truckstop, the Broen Home while attending College, and Fergus Falls Medical Group. When her kids were small, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
JoAnn loved spending time with her family and good friends, Janice and Warren. She enjoyed watching movies, reading, cheering on the Twins and Vikings, and traveling. She also loved helping at Wanda’s Daycare and was fondly known as “Grandma Coffee.”
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Myron; brothers, Rodney and Donnie Lysne, and granddaughter, Jessica.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Wanda (Al) Flatin of Rothsay, Kevin (Sheryl) Hexum of Fergus Falls, Jodi Christianson of Sabin, and Kirk Hexum of Rothsay; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Logan, Jennifer (Robert) Marks, Kim (Nick) Fosse, Matthew (Andrea) Flatin, Lisa (Brian) Olson, Jenna (Julio Tamez) Christianson, Andrew Christianson, Callie Christianson, Brandon (Samantha) Christianson, Andrew (Kelsey) Hexum, and Alex Hexum; great-grandchildren, Austin Priebnow, Brooklynn Priebnow, Lynnzie Logan, Izaak Bilden, Kylee Marks, Kensley Marks, Evelyn Marks, Everett Marks, Nathan Fosse, Kaitlyn Fosse, Madden Hexum, Elisia Christianson-Tamez, Callia Christianson-Tamez, Jodisia and Jacea Christianson-Tamez, and Andon Christianson-Tamez; great-great-grandchild, Jenisia Christianson-Tamez; sister, Rosalie Albertson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel, Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead.
Private Family Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
