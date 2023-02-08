JoAnn Ostby

JoAnn Gail Ostby was born on December 24, 1944 in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Myrtle (Fronning) and Morris Baasen. At age 2, her mother passed away. Her father married Avis (Pikop) in 1954. She was baptized and confirmed at rural Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake, MN. JoAnn graduated from Elbow Lake High School, and she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD in 1966. She peacefully entered into eternal rest February 5, 2023 in Winfield, IA at Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

