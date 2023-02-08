JoAnn Gail Ostby was born on December 24, 1944 in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Myrtle (Fronning) and Morris Baasen. At age 2, her mother passed away. Her father married Avis (Pikop) in 1954. She was baptized and confirmed at rural Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake, MN. JoAnn graduated from Elbow Lake High School, and she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD in 1966. She peacefully entered into eternal rest February 5, 2023 in Winfield, IA at Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Please make contributions to the Family of JoAnn Ostby and mail to Cheryl Crawmer, 3723 147th St., Urbandale, IA 50323. The contributions will be split between the three county public health nursing services where JoAnn worked.
JoAnn met Frank Ostby during her senior year at Augustana and they were married on June 8th, 1968 at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Elbow Lake, Minnesota. They were married 52 years. They set a great example of how to love your spouse in good times and bad. Frank and JoAnn had three children, Cheryl, Kris and Paul.
JoAnn worked for 42 years in various fields of nursing, with the last 17 in public health. She worked as an RN for Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, Palmer Memorial Hospital in West Union, IA, NIACC as an LPN instructor in Calmer, IA, Craft Care Center in Panora, IA, and Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA. JoAnn also worked in public health nursing in Guthrie County, IA, Redwood County, MN and in Worth County, IA. In her last years of nursing, she supervised the home care for the elderly who were able to remain in their own homes. Once retired, JoAnn and Frank spent time at Orangewood Shadows in Mesa, AZ for the winter.
JoAnn was very active in the various churches where she was a member. Her involvement included choir pianist, organist, Stephen Ministry and circle (bible study) to name a few. JoAnn had a huge heart and was a dedicated servant for God. JoAnn used her talents and passions to serve others. She loved to knit, sew, quilt and bake. Most of the items she made were for various missions of her churches. Her grandchildren’s favorites were her donuts and sugar cookies. She always had a tin of them in her freezer. She loved music; she played the organ and piano at church and the clarinet in bands in Mason City, IA and at Orangewood Shadows (Mesa, AZ). In addition to the church, JoAnn volunteered often with various medical clinics (blood donation, flu clinics, etc.).
JoAnn also loved spending time outdoors: hiking, walking, canoeing, tube floats, golfing and biking. Many of these were incorporated into camping and family trips. She also liked to travel. Frank and JoAnn traveled to Norway twice, they took a Panama Canal cruise, an Alaskan Cruise and they went to various places around the US. JoAnn liked to play cards and other games with her family and friends. With cards, she always said she had a bad hand, but then seemed to win. She loved to read, which is one of the few things she was able to continue to do despite her Parkinson’s. She was very proud of her three kids, and her grandchildren brought her great joy.
JoAnn was known for her faith, kindness and huge heart for service. She will be greatly missed.
JoAnn is survived by her children Cheryl (Travis) Crawmer of Urbandale, IA, Kris Davis (Mike Scheidt) of Van Meter, IA and Paul (Julie) Ostby of Mount Pleasant, IA; her sister Carlyn (Ron) Nordby of Wilmar, MN and brother Eugene Baasen of Hutchingson, MN. There are eight grandchildren: Justin and Madison Crawmer, Jacob and Emma Davis, Brittan, Zachary (Brianna), Anna and Kolbein Ostby; sister-in-law, Eldora (Jack) Kelly of Springfield, VA and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her parents and various other relatives.
A funeral service for Mrs. Ostby will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11 at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Jeffery A. McPheron will officiate.
Burial will be at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN. The family will not be present to receive friends on Friday, but friends may come to view and sign the register from 12 Noon to 7 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Saturday morning at the church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone