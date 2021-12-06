Joanne Haarstick-Klinger, age 77, of Pelican Rapids, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Riverfront on Main, Pelican Rapids.
Joanne Marie was born June 14, 1944, in Pelican Rapids, to Berthel and Viola (Hovland) Christianson. She attended school in Pelican Rapids, graduating from Pelican Rapids High School in 1962. After graduating, she went to college in Fergus Falls, to become a beautician. Then she owned and operated the Powder Puff Salon in Pelican Rapids. She also worked at Service Foods, Fergus Falls.
On October 26, 1991, Joanne married Bryce Klinger in Fergus Falls. Joanne was a member of the Women Civic, she also started the Helping Hands Thrift Store. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to music, dancing and crocheting dolls.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Bryce; Troy (Teresa) Haarstick, Tracy (Tom) Holmes, Todd Haarstick and Tory Haarstick; stepchildren: Tim Klinger and Tina Eckhoff; grandchildren: Zach, Josh, Sarah, Lana, Tyler, Amber, Heather, Alyssa, Jason and Blaine; step-grandchildren: Tristin, Taylor, Ashlyn, Shelby, Easton and Tiffani; great-grandchildren: Izic, Allen, Dorothy, Everly, Lennox and Jayden; brother, Jerry Christianson; sister, Carol (Dick) Olson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Elder (Marilyn) Christianson and sister-in-law, Bonnie Christianson.
Visitation:Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.
Funeral service:2 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.
