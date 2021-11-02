Joanne Lesto Odegaard, age 75, of Ramsey, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home, under the care of Allina Health Hospice and surrounded by her family following a battle with fallopian tube cancer.
Joanne Lesto was born December 8, 1945, in Mankato, to Avery and Irene Lesto. She grew up in Elbow Lake. She was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake and graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1964. She attended Anoka-Ramsey Community College and College of Saint Catherine University, graduating with a degree in occupational therapy.
On April 10, 1965, she married John Odegaard. They welcomed two daughters and one grandson. She and John lived in Elbow Lake, Wheaton, Fridley, and Ramsey. Joanne and John enjoyed camping and having a seasonal spot on Ten Mile Lake Resort, Dalton for many years. This is also where they met. They later purchased family land on Veitenheimer Road and enjoyed deer hunting on this land. The couple also purchased land on North Ten Mile Lake, where they built their retirement home, “The Mod on Odegaard Mountain.”
Joanne was active in the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Ramsey. She taught Sunday school and confirmation. She also belonged to a bible study and prayer chain group.
Survivors include her husband, John Odegaard; daughters, Jill Odegaard of Ramsey and Jana Odegaard (Randy Schmidt) of Fargo; grandson, Adam Vogel-Odegaard of Dalton; brothers, Gary Lesto of Fridley and Steven (Dawn) Spaulding of Elbow Lake; sister, MaryEllen (Rick) Johnson of Apple Valley; brother-in-law, Charles Schoen of Yankton, South Dakota; numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, and furry boy “Copper.”
Preceding her in death were her father, Avery Lesto; mother, Irene Spaulding; stepfather, Allan Spaulding, and sister, Betty Ann Schoen.
Visitation: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, with prayers at 1:45 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Cemetery, Dalton.
Clergy: Rev. Paul Snyder.
Interment: Zion-Sarpsborg Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.