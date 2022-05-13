JoAnne H. Olson, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
JoAnne Harriet Caye was born August 16, 1933, to Gordon and Inga (Klomstad) Caye in Detroit Lakes, MN. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1951.
On July 2, 1954, JoAnne married Vernon Olson in Detroit Lakes. JoAnne worked at the Crookston Clinic as an X-Ray Technician from 1952 to 1954 and also Red Owl Grocery Store in the produce department from 1972 to 1986.
She enjoyed knitting, puzzles, board games, and most of all spending time and celebrating special occasions with family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Gordon and Inga Caye; brother, James Leroy Caye, and grandson, Anthony Olson.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Vernon Olson; children, Craig (Sue) Olson and Jim (Susan) Olson; grandchildren, Dan (Mary) Olson, Ben (Mariama) Olson, John (Teri) Olson, Scott Olson, and Natalie (Evan) Ruggiero; great-grandchildren, Alex Olson, Will Olson, Del Olson, Ondine Olson, Magnus Olson, Roman Ruggiero, Rachel Ruggiero, and Ansley Ruggiero, and several nieces and nephews.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone