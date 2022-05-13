Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JoAnne Olson

1933-2022

JoAnne H. Olson, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

JoAnne Harriet Caye was born August 16, 1933, to Gordon and Inga (Klomstad) Caye in Detroit Lakes, MN. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1951.

On July 2, 1954, JoAnne married Vernon Olson in Detroit Lakes. JoAnne worked at the Crookston Clinic as an X-Ray Technician from 1952 to 1954 and also Red Owl Grocery Store in the produce department from 1972 to 1986.

She enjoyed knitting, puzzles, board games, and most of all spending time and celebrating special occasions with family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Gordon and Inga Caye; brother, James Leroy Caye, and grandson, Anthony Olson.

JoAnne is survived by her husband, Vernon Olson; children, Craig (Sue) Olson and Jim (Susan) Olson; grandchildren, Dan (Mary) Olson, Ben (Mariama) Olson, John (Teri) Olson, Scott Olson, and Natalie (Evan) Ruggiero; great-grandchildren, Alex Olson, Will Olson, Del Olson, Ondine Olson, Magnus Olson, Roman Ruggiero, Rachel Ruggiero, and Ansley Ruggiero, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to: American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 70360, hiladelphia, PA 19176-0360 or online at: https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1

Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.

Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN at a later date.

Arrangements provide by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?