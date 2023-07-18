Joanne Stich

Joanne M. Stich, 89, of Battle Lake, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Good Samaritan in Battle Lake under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?