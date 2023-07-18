Joanne M. Stich, 89, of Battle Lake, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Good Samaritan in Battle Lake under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Joanne Mildred Tetens was born December 8, 1933 to John and Eva (Persons) Tetens in Henning, MN. She attended school in Henning, graduating from Henning High School in 1951. She attended college in the Twin Cities.
She worked at Otter Tail Power Company and then went to work at Lake Region Hospital, first as a switch board operator and then progressed to Personnel and payroll Director. Eventually directing the payroll exclusively, she retired in 1994. She operated the Corner Store with her son Greg until 2008.
On August 2, 1958 Joanne married Thomas Stich at Trinity Lutheran Church in Henning. They lived in Fergus Falls until 1992 when they moved to Ottertail Lake.
She enjoyed dancing with Tom, old time country music, organizing and putting on fundraising programs for Lake Region Hospital, organized a widow’s group in the late 1990’s, was a Cub Scout Leader, playing cards especially whist, cribbage, hearts and spades. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She sang and performed in church with the church choirs. Joanne served on many boards, was active with the Cancer Society and the Heart Association.
She was adored by the employees at Lake Region Healthcare, had a winning smile. She loved to visit with everyone who came to the Corner Store, always looking to help others out.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Eva Tetens; her husband, Thomas Stich; grandson, Wade Stich; sisters, Mary (Don) Larson, Helen (Hugo) Pearson, and Laurie Thomas; brothers, Neil (Marge) Tetens and Eugene (Bernice) Tetens; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Jeannette) Stich, Norbert (Donna) Stich, and Vernon (Barb) Stich.
Joanne is survived by her children, Nancy (Barry) Adams, Jeffrey Stich, and Gregory Stich; grandchildren, Beth (Kelly) Haugen, Tiffany (Nathan) Degroot, Jessie (Mike) Hennen, and Leah (Nick) Henry; great-grandchildren, Taylor Haugen, Riley Haugen, Parker Haugen, Isaac Grindstaff, Shelby Grindstaff, Kaitlyn Adams, Owen Henry, Crosby Henry, and Briggs Hennen, and numerous other relatives, friends, and acquaintances.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
