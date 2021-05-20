Joe Christenson, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at PioneerCare Center, Fergus Falls.
Joe’s journey began in Doran, on February 15, 1931. He was the oldest of 10 children, the son of Jeffrey and Junith Christenson. After his father died, his mother married Sigurd Christenson.
After graduating from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Class of 1949, Joe attended one year of Bible college in Fergus Falls and then Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, graduating with a degree in refrigeration and air conditioning. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served in the Korean War until his discharge as a staff sergeant in April 1957. On November 30, 1957, he married Sally Mae Formo at Zion Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. Their first date was an evening of bowling at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls.
Joe enjoyed his career in refrigeration sales and service and his occupation took his family from Austin, Minnesota, Hampton, Iowa, and White Bear Lake, before settling in Fergus Falls, the fall of 1968.
Joe enjoyed sports, hunting, building trailers, playing games with friends and family, reading and he could fix anything that needed to be fixed! After 53 years in refrigeration, he “officially retired” in 2014. He has been a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society and made sure he stayed on top of any changes in the industry by continuing to receive their monthly magazine. A large portion of his refrigeration/AC equipment and parts were donated to the technical college in Moorhead.
He became a resident of PioneerCare in June of 2016. Joe’s faith was a mainstay in his life and he had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member, trustee and usher at Bethel Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls. Blessed be the memory of Joe Christenson.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey and David; his sister, Maxine; his sister-in-law, Bette Christenson; nephews, Chuck Christenson and Mark Houtari; and brothers-in-law, Bob Vettrus and Ken Lee.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Christenson, Fergus Falls; his children, Jody (Ron) Brasel of Fergus Falls, Jane (Todd) Champ of Richville, and Jay (Ann) Christenson of Frisco, Texas; Seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Sarah) Champ, Tyler (Trisha) Champ, Benjamin, Parker, Hunter, Jayce and Jayden Christenson, and four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chase, Taylor and Hattie.
Joe is also survived by his siblings, Sandy (Trina) Christenson, Ruth Vettrus, Paul (Mary) Christenson, Mary Jo (Dave) Tonneson, Joel (Debbie) Christenson, and Jerry (Charlene) Christenson. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Andy Formo; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Williams and Sylvia Christenson.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, with a visitation two hours prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Bethel Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
The Revs. Ed Monson and Kevin Foss will officiate.
Military honors provided by Harold T. Swenson VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.GlendeNilson.com. The service will be livestreamed on Joe’s obituary page.