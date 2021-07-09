Joean “Jo” Diane Schmidt, age 89, passed away November 25, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Celebration of life gathering will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall at Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church, Fergus Falls YMCA, or the donor’s choosing.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
