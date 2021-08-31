John Harold Boen, 91, a resident of Pelican Rapids, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, in his home, on the farm, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
John Harold Boen was born on May 25, 1930, to Tov (Thor) and Inge Mabel (Maasjo) Boen at Sattersmoen Hospital, in Pelican Rapids. He was baptized and confirmed at South Immanuel Lutheran Church, in rural Rothsay. He attended country school in Norwegian Grove Township. As a high school student, in Pelican Rapids, John rented a room in town because there were no buses for rural students. He washed windows and swept floors to help pay for his room and board.
At 14 years old, John started farming with his grandpa, John Maasjo, His grandfather played a pivotal role in John’s life — teaching him the work ethic necessary to succeed in farming. In his early years of farming, John raised turkeys, chickens and then milked Holsteins for 34 years. He worked hard growing his farm business to include custom baling, combining, crop spraying and swathing.
On November 17, 1956, John married Betty Rossum, at South Immanuel. They raised their three children with tough love and discipline on the family farm. In 1975, John sold the dairy cows, and soon after, his barn complete with a pipeline system was moved to a neighbor’s farm.
In November 1982, John and Betty traveled to Norway to meet his father’s family near Oslo. He met his aunt, Liv, and aunt, Gunhild, for what would be the first and only time. John thoroughly enjoyed his time in Norway getting to know the Boen and Odegaard families.
Through the years John served on numerous boards including the Cass-Clay Creamery, the Buffalo River Water Shed, the Pelican Rapids Farmers Elevator, and the Minnesota State Elevator. Some of John’s greatest farming accomplishments included being named two-time Otter Tail County Conservation Farmer of the Year, Pheasants Forever Habitat Stewardship Award, 2017 Minnesota Conservation Faces of the Year, and in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recognized his farm as a clean water farm.
In his spare time, John loved to work in his shop on the farm and drive his Polaris Ranger. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards — especially whist. John was an avid reader and especially enjoyed biographies and history. Farm magazines and journals always graced his desk and nightstand. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling with friends and neighbors. On Saturday nights or Sunday afternoons, John and Betty could be found old-time dancing with their friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Fayma Boen and Edith Huber; nephews, Thomas Huber, Gordon Huber, David Huber; and nieces, Mary Zimmerman and Debi Dyer.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; son, Michael (Patti) Boen; daughters, Linda (Jerome) Jenson, and Lynette Boen; grandson, Andrew Boen; granddaughters, Kristine (Jerad) Parker, Alissa (Jeff) Houglum, Katie Boen, and Brittney Hockersmith; great-granddaughter, Carlee Jo Parker; sister, Phyllis Dyer; and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with a public prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at South Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rothsay.
Clergy: Rev. Phil Tobin and Leon Andersen.
Burial: South Immanuel Cemetery, rural Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.