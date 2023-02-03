John E. Chamberlain, 70, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
John Edward Chamberlain was born March 4, 1952, to George E. and Irma (Peterson) Chamberlain in Mankato.
In 1970 John graduated from Mapleton High School and furthered his education at Mankato State University graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He taught high school math from 1974 – 1981 at Minneota High School and Underwood High School. He was employed with Otter Tail Power from 1981 – 2014. During his retirement he enjoyed substitute teaching in the surrounding school districts.
John married Kathleen Beth Clark on June 16, 1990, in Fergus Falls.
John was a lover of rock n roll music. Attending concerts with his family and collecting music and memorabilia was something he greatly enjoyed. He was a member of the band The Crown Vics who he performed with and made original music. He attended a multitude of concerts including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, U2 and many more. He followed Bob Dylan out west between 2012-2014 with his good friend, Dave, from Seattle. He also enjoyed reading magazines and books and staying up to date with pop culture. John was a member of the St. James men’s group and bible study.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Irma Chamberlain; brothers, James Chamberlain in infancy and George N. Chamberlain.
John is survived by his wife, Katie Chamberlain of Fergus Falls; children, Heidi (Andy) Chamberlain of Fergus Falls, Lennon Chamberlain of Fargo, and Nora (Gabe) Baez of Underwood; grandchildren, Daria (Drew) Reineccius of Anoka, Nadia Gray of Underwood, and Luke Baez of Underwood; sister, Susan Olsem of Westbrook; niece, Danielle; nephews, Josh and Eric, and former wife, Sandi Chamberlain-Howell of Motley.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Todd Hylden
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
