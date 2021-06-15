John A. Fietzek, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Essentia Health in Fargo.
He was born October 8, 1945, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Thomas and Gladys (Anderson) Fietzek. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army on January 31, 1963. He served in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged on January 27, 1966. After his discharge, John began driving truck for multiple trucking companies. He was united in marriage to Joyce Swedberg. The couple made their home in Fergus Falls. To this union, a son, Mike was born. They were later divorced. John later worked as a diesel mechanic for Berg Transportation in Fargo. After his retirement, he moved to Texas and then back to Fargo and eventually Fergus Falls to be closer to his son and grandchildren.
John enjoyed listening to old country music, drinking coffee, and watching old westerns. He loved going out to eat and meals with friends and family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with family.
He is survived by his son, Mike Fietzek (Michelle Kast) of Fergus Falls, five grandchildren: Abbigail Fietzek, Trent Fietzek, Tifa Fietzek, Keira Kast and Alexander Kast, an honorary grandchild, Taelor Anderson, several siblings and in-laws and close friends, Janie and Kris Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.