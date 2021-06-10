John Robert Hage, 78, a resident of rural Fergus Falls, died Monday, June 7, 2021, in his daughter’s loving arms at her home.
He was born September 10, 1942, in Madelia, the son of Henry and Eldora (Oredson) Hage and grew up in LaSalle. John was baptized and confirmed at LaSalle Lutheran Church. He attended LaSalle Elementary School and St. James High School, graduating June 1960, and attending Mankato State.
John joined the United States Air Force on January 5, 1961, as an electrician (Air Force rank A1C) at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho, 9th building Squadron with honorable discharge on January 4, 1965. A couple of the locations he was sent to being the Big Island of Hawaii and Southern California. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Golden Rank E4, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Sharpshooter Award, and Airman of the Month.
John married Sandra Kay Moen April 27, 1968 in Dawson. They made their home in Minneapolis until moving to Fergus Falls in 1969. To this union came three children: Cory, Michele and Darren. He worked for 3M three years and then was a service technician and for IBM 30 years, receiving over 350 service awards and promotions. He retired in 1996. John enjoyed many activities with his family and friends such as hunting, fishing, billiards, softball, wrestling, bowling, Town and Country Saddle Club and life at Wall Lake. John was a member of the Eagles, American Legion, and Elks. He was a certified small engines mechanic, and you could find him helping fix about any kind of engine in his shop.
John is survived by his children, Cory Hage of Fergus Falls, Michele Stroud of Underwood, Darren (Sara) Hage of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Mikayla Stroud and Roric Hage; sister, Shirley Rutherford of Bedford, Texas; sister-in-law, Diane Hage of Alexandria; and numerous nephews and nieces.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eldora; his wife, Sandy in 2013; brothers, James Hage and Milton Hage; sister, Irene Dzurak; sister-in-law, Rosemary Hage, and brothers-in-law Jack Rutherford and Steve Dzurak.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please join John’s family for lunch and a farewell celebration following the service at the Eagle’s Club 120 S. Peck St. Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
