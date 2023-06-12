“The soldier’s heart, the soldier’s spirit, the soldier’s soul, are everything” - George Marshall.
John Thomas Harrington died March 19, 2023 peacefully surrounded by family at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
John was born on December 2, 1947 to James and Marion Harrington in Sisseton, South Dakota. John was raised on a farm outside of New Effington, South Dakota. He attended Hart #3 Country School south of New Effington. He graduated from New Effington High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in the 1st Air Cavalry Division in 1967 where he served 3 years in the military. During those years he was deployed to Vietnam. John was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, National Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged as Sergeant E-5.
Johnnies greatest pleasures in life were hunting, fishing, trapping, enjoying the outdoors and walking. Listening to Johnny Cash music while enjoying a cigar and a good cold beer with tomato juice.
John entered the Veterans Home in October 2013. He was well cared for by the wonderful staff for the next 10 years. He enjoyed interacting with employees and we would like to give a special thank you to the staff.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Marion Harrington; brother Jerry, sister Loretta.
John is survived by siblings; Patrick (Helen) Harrington of Kirkland, AZ, Michael (Shod) Harrington of Fergus Falls, MN, Mary Winther of Prescott, AZ, Peter Harrington of Clinton, MN, Linda (Jerry) Aronovitch in Virginia, James (Hollie) Harrington of Lisbon, ND, Tom (Annette) Harrington, Fergus Falls, MN, Will (Gale) Harrington of Battle Lake, MN, Larry (Gabrielle) Harrington of Dallas, TX, Kathleen Susie Harrington, Bristol, TN, Tim Harrington of Tintah, MN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, July 2nd at the Pebble Lake Picnic Shelter 1911 Pebble Lake Golf Drive, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Event will begin at 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m.
