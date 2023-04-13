John “Jack” Adolph Jonas, 82, of Fergus Falls, passed away March 27, 2023. Jack was born in Columbus, NE, to Mayme and Adolph Jonas on September 25, 1941. He grew up in Schyler, NE, with his brother and two sisters. He grew up swimming, hunting and fishing, watching Union Pacific trains go by, serving as an altar boy, and was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.
After graduating from Schyler High School, Jack attended a hospital based Radiologic Technology Program in Sioux City, IA. After completing the program, he married high school sweetheart, Gloria Cerny. They moved to Denison, IA where Jack worked at Crawford County Memorial as a Radiologic Technician. In 1964 they moved to Fergus Falls. Jack became the manager of the X-Ray Department and Director of the training program for the Radiological Technologists for 11 years. When the school closed, he continued as Radiological Manager for most of his 42-year career at Lake Region HealthCare. He was active in the Minnesota Society of X-ray Technicians and the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. He was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church, The Jaycees, Knights of Columbus and AA.
Jack and Gloria raised four children: Deborah, Stephen, Mathew, and Andrew, in Fergus Falls. Jack was a devoted father. The family spent summer days on the “Jonas’ Ark,” picnicking at the beach, visiting Nebraska relatives, and outdoor adventuring. Jack loved watching all four kids play hockey. He bragged that he drove 5,000 miles for hockey in one season for one team. He later enjoyed attending his grandkids and great grandkids BMX races, sporting events, school events, dance recitals and even went to his grandson’s hockey tournament in Prague, Czechoslovakia. He enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, cruising, and RVing with the “Northstars.” He liked cooking and his ‘secret’ Turkey recipe is always a favorite. With his ornery grin, you never knew what he was up to.
Jack is survived by Gloria, his loving wife of nearly 62 years; his children, Debbie (Rob) Einarson, Steve (Luella) Jonas, and Andy Jonas; his grandchildren, Cassandra (Ryan) Haspel, Heather Jonas, Allison Jonas, M. Jonas (Kal) Randa, Jacquelyn Jonas, and Drake (Samantha) Jonas; his great grandchildren, Evan and Elsie Toppari and Hallie and Patrick Haspel; his sister, Frances Mitchell; his sister-in-law, Cary Jonas and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mathew Jonas; his grandson, SSGT Jakob Einarson; his brother, Jim Jonas; and his sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Tim Keenan.
Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Lake Region HealthCare Foundation.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone