John Jonas

John “Jack” Adolph Jonas, 82, of Fergus Falls, passed away March 27, 2023. Jack was born in Columbus, NE, to Mayme and Adolph Jonas on September 25, 1941. He grew up in Schyler, NE, with his brother and two sisters. He grew up swimming, hunting and fishing, watching Union Pacific trains go by, serving as an altar boy, and was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?