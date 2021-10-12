John Alden Johnson, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at PioneerCare, Fergus Falls.
John was born October 12, 1939, in Breckenridge, to Bert and Margaret (Kapell) Johnson and grew up in Foxhome. He was baptized at Foxhome Lutheran Church. He attended country grade school and Breckenridge High School. He then joined the USMC October 25, 1956.
On November 2, 1963, he was joined in marriage to Beverly (Elshaug) at Foxhome Lutheran Church. They had two children together: Vicki and Christine. He worked for Dieseth Construction out of Dalton for around 25 years, PrimeWood, Northern Contours and Shoremaster.
John was a hard worker and always on the go. He loved bowling, hunting, golfing, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved to go for drives with Bev, meeting up with friends for coffee. John was also a big family man, always spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids any chance he got.
John is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Vicki (Lewis) Godel, Gonzales, Texas; son-in-law, Mark Eveland, Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Marie (Eric) Toso, Rothsay, Sean (Renea) Permann, Rochester, Jesse (Nallely) Harlow, Fergus Falls, Joshua (Tara) Permann, Grafton, North Dakota; great-grandkids, Gavin, Khia Toso, Kynna, Gavyn, Keegan, Ryker, Cayde Permann, Kira Harlow, Romeo, Sophia, Liam Harlow; siblings, Lois Anderson, Fergus Falls, Jim Johnson, Fergus Falls and Janet Moore, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Eveland; grandson, Darrin Harlow; brothers, Robert and Richard; sisters, Gert, Betty and Joyce.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Friday, October 15,at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Chaplin Caleb Larson.
Military Rites: Harold T. Swenson VFW Post 612 & American Legion Post 30.
Cemetery: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.