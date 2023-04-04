John Jr. Leroy Keil, 87, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023 after a long and courageous health battle.
John was born January 21, 1936 at home in rural Shevlin, MN to John and Hilda (Purse) Keil. He was the youngest of the seven children that grew up on a small farm in Alida, MN. He moved to Bemidji, MN at the age of 13. As a young man he joined the Minnesota National Guard and served nine years as a cook.
He married briefly and had a son, Thomas Keil, in 1966. John met and married Beverely (Thom) in 1972. They began their life together in Gilbert, MN moving many times until settling in rural Dent, MN. Together they raised four children.
John worked a variety of jobs throughout his life including: teenage paperboy, lumber yard assistant, hauling coal, worked for a moving company, taconite mine maintenance worker, drove bulk milk truck and semi-trucks, janitorial staff, handyman and farmer. He was saddened when he could no longer farm or enjoy doing yard work. John was proud to pass along his love of farming to his sons and gardening to his daughters.
John enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, cooking and baking with his specialties being chocolate chip cookies, donuts and cinnamon rolls. He also had a great fondness for all dogs, especially his childhood dog Pat and more recently, Moose and Horacio.
John loved and was proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife, Beverely; children, Thomas Keil, Jessica (Mike) Chouinard, Edwin (Alisyn) Keil, Phena Keil (Dave Olsen) and Benjamin (Maritza) Keil; grandchildren, Rachel (David) Hilst, Jason (Abby) Chouinard, Ava and Tucker Keil, Cristian (Maria) Palacios and Roxana Palacios; sisters, Delores ‘Dee” Roberts, Marie Fredenburg; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Ernest Keil; sisters, Irene Beseman and Anna Teigland.
His final wish after many health issues and hospitalizations, was to return home. He is now home, his eternal heavenly home.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Tonseth Lutheran Church rural Erhard
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Tonseth Lutheran Church rural Erhard
Clergy: Anna Monke-Gervais, SAM.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN to be held in the Spring of 2023.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
