John Martens Koepcke, of Fergus Falls, formally, St. Anthony Village and Shorewood in Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
Preceded in death by wife, Beverly; parents, Dr. Gerald and Lorraine Koepcke; siblings, Marlene Bartlett and Janet Steller; father and mother-in-law, Lester and Carolee Wilcox, and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Peggy Wilcox. Survived by wife, Carol; brother, Steve (Marilyn); son, Paul; daughters, Nancy (Gene) Hoff and Karen (Pat) Morgan; stepsons, Paul (Theresa) Doyle and Dave (Becky) Doyle; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Barbara) Wilcox, Lowell (Doris) Wilcox, Ardyce (Dennis) Purdy, and Ellen (Curtis) Lodin and many other family members and dear friends.
John was born to parents, Dr. Gerald and Lorraine Koepcke on May 12, 1933, in Minneapolis. He was the second child in a family of four children, grew up in South Minneapolis and graduated from Washburn High School after attending two years at Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. College years were spent at the Institute of Technology at the University of Minnesota/College of Mechanical Engineering. He met Beverly Becker during his first year in college at a church camp through the Walther League and they were married before he graduated. A job with Carrier in Syracuse New York and a job back in Minnesota with Honeywell prepared him to start his own business, Centraire Inc. in 1967. Settling down in St. Anthony Village in Minneapolis, raising three children. He was very active as a school board member, church board member and enjoyed neighborhood dance and bridge clubs.
With the loss of Bev in 1995, a grief support group led him to Carol Doyle, an RN and good dancer. They were wed October 4, 1997. They moved to Carol’s family farm in 1998 raising horses and establishing themselves within the community, becoming active members of Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids and mentors for young people through the Kinship Program in Fergus Falls. They enjoyed time together on their 100-year-old farm.
John was never one to sit still. He was a supporter of the University of Minnesota College of Mechanical Engineering and served on a number of boards including Faith Lutheran and Lake Region Electrical Cooperative and Pelican Rapids Library Foundation. He also enjoyed singing barbershop with the guys of Heart O’ Lakes Harmony. He kept active with all his hobbies and exercising every day. He was proud of his model boat building, chip carving, writing and sketch drawings.
Memories of a fulfilling and wonderful life who wanted to share it with others. Heaven has received a gem. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Monday October 12, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home, 711 Pebble Lake Road, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Celebration of Life/Memorial service to be held spring 2021 in the Twin Cities.
