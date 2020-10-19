John Martens Koepcke, of Fergus Falls, formerly St. Anthony Village and Shorewood in Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 1 p.m. in Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids with Rev. Michael Buller officiating.
Family and friends will be welcome at Church following the guidelines currently established by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. Those who would like to be a part of the Service on Zoom should contact the Church Office by calling; 218-863-6450 or emailing; faithoffice@loretel.net for contact information and an invitation to participate.
Arrangements have been with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.