John Lu, M.D., 66 of Fremont, California, formerly of Fergus Falls, died quietly on September 7, at home in Fremont after battling cancer for the past three years.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 39 years, Hwei-Min; daughter, Kelsey (Jun-Bo); son, Patrick (fiancée Maryline); siblings, Judy (David), Joseph (Caroline), Jeffrey (Julie); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, doctors Cheng-en “Sam” and Jennie Lu. John graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1973, attended Concordia College 1973-1975 and graduated summa cum laude (Bachelor of Arts degree in music) from St. Olaf College 1975-1977. He met his future wife, Hwei-Min Wu at St. Olaf while she was on tour with her Taiwan college choir. He then attended Boston University, obtaining his masters degree in music (1979) and was a member of Pi Kappa Lambda. He was awarded the Rotary International Graduate Fellowship that enabled him to study German language and continue his piano studies in Germany at the Cologne Conservatory of Music, where his future wife was also studying opera. After earning his Künstlerische Reifeprüfung (artist diploma), he married his longtime sweetheart, Hwei-min in Taiwan in 1982. Changing careers and making his father very happy, he returned to school (Macalester College) to complete his premedical courses and then attended Stanford University Medical School, graduating in 1990. He completed a residency at Stanford University Medical Center in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) (1991-1994) and subsequently worked as a PMR staff physician (1994-2020) and as PMR department head (2000-2014) with the Palo Alto Medical Clinic, retiring in 2020 after 26 years of employment.
He never forgot his love of music, accompanying his wife in many concerts and instilling this love of music in his children. We will miss his many talents, his brilliant mind, his wit and love of puns and his kind and generous spirit.
The family thanks his doctors and the hospice team for the excellent and compassionate care he received and thanks his many friends for their concern, friendship and support.
A celebration of John’s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests that donations be made in memory of Dr. John Lu to the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation, 518 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537, or for online donation: 544Foundation.org to support the high school music program. Donations can also be made to Friends of Children with Special Needs, where John and Hwei-Min supported choir and musical education. Checks can be made out to FCSN and mailed to FCSN Accounting Dept., 2300 Peralta Blvd., Fremont, CA 94555 or online at: secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=914efc&tmpl=component. Please indicate “In memory of Dr. John Lu.”