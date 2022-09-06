John Morstad
1948-2022
John Morstad, age 74, formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away on August 31, 2022, at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
John was born March 12, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was brought home to Fergus Falls by his newly adoptive parents, Neal and Laverne Morstad. John went through the Fergus Falls school system, first at Lincoln Elementary, followed by Washington Junior High and finally as a graduate of the Fergus Falls High School class of 1966. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, finding particular success as a running back in football and a sprinter on the track team, while serving as captain of both during his senior year.
As a young boy, John demonstrated a great sense of curiosity and desire to explore what the world had to offer. While sports quickly became a source of passion and enjoyment, he also found a love for reading, writing, art, music, and a willingness to find out for himself how things worked. When he focused on something, he was all in, be it a game, drawing a picture, building a fort, reading a book, or enjoying his friends. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s was seemingly meant for someone like John, and he embraced every moment it offered. He was grateful for the opportunity to be raised in a small town with the support of friends, family, and community.
Following high school, John played football while at Moorhead State University his freshman year, after which he transferred to the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. His time at the U of M led him to pursue several academic interests, eventually focusing on child psychology. His first job out of college was at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, where he would stay until 1980, when his desire for new adventures led him to Arizona.
John was energized by the beauty of the desert, and quickly fell in love with his new state. All of his tinkering as a boy came in handy as he began a new career in the semiconductor industry at Microchip Technology. It was there he would meet his future wife, Mary, whom he married in 1987. They were to have a son, Michael, in 1991. John continued his career at Microchip, rising to a managerial position while seeing the company experience tremendous growth. After an 18-year career, John retired in 1998 to enjoy new opportunities such as volunteering with the homeless in Phoenix, exploring the vast beauty of Arizona, and spending time with a new joy in his life, his two grandchildren.
John was a kind soul, thoughtful and generous, with a thirst for knowledge and purpose in life. He gave much to many and we will miss him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Neal and Laverne Morstad.
Survivors include his son, Michael (Stephany), of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Mayson and Scarlett; brothers Tom (Barbara) and Jim (Tracy); as well as several nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
A private family service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
