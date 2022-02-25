John Nels Odegaard, 81, of Ramsey, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence.
John was born September 5, 1940, in Tumuli Township on north Ten Mile Lake, the son of Olaf and Josephine (Elliott) Odegaard. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church. John grew up in Dalton, where he attended elementary school and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. In his younger years he worked as a grounds man at the Ten Mile Lake Resort. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves for seven years. He worked for FMC as a testing engineer on missile launchers in the Naval division. He traveled to various locations, primarily Norfolk, VA where he tested launchers aboard Naval ships. Later in his career, he assisted in building Army tankers within the Army division. The tanker he was most proud of working on was the Crusader. He retired after a 40-year career from BAE systems (formerly FMC).
On April 10, 1965, he married Joanne Lesto. They welcomed two daughters and one grandson. He and Joanne lived in Elbow Lake, Wheaton, Fridley, and Ramsey, Minnesota. John and Joanne enjoyed camping and having a seasonal spot on Ten Mile Lake Resort, Dalton for many years. This is also where they met. They later purchased family land on Veitenheimer Road and enjoyed deer hunting on this land. The couple also purchased land on North Ten Mile Lake, where they built their retirement home, “The Mod on Odegaard Mountain.”
He loved gardening, spending time in the woods, deer and duck hunting, and ice fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Joanne; three brothers, Edward, Gilbert, and Leonard Odegaard, and a sister, Adell Frovarp.
John is survived by his daughters, Jill Odegaard of Ramsey and Jana Odegaard (Randy Schmidt) of Fargo; grandson, Adam Vogel-Odegaard of Dalton; four sisters, Ann Nolte of Moorhead, Darlene Langlie of Blaine, Mary Moebius of Ashby, and Sandra Odegaard of Fergus Falls; sisters-in-law, Sharon Odegaard and Joyce Odegaard, and numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, and furry boy “Copper.”
Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Our Savior’s Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder
Interment: Zion Cemetery, Dalton, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
