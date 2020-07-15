John Penner, 64, of Moorhead, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
