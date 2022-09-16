On February 23, 1964, John Phillip Schauff was born to Paul and Kathryn (Hendrickson) Schauff. He was baptized, celebrated first communion, was an altar boy and confirmed at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Elizabeth MN. John experienced what it was like to be both the little brother and the big brother growing up in a large family north of Fergus Falls.
He went to two years of country school and then attended school in Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids. He obtained his GED just months prior to his class graduating in 1982. John went on to Moorhead Technical Collage where he became a Certified Welder.
On October 15th, 1988, he married Pamela Rose and after a short time they moved to Alexandria MN. They found their forever home along the Long Prairie River near the city of Carlos. They raised their two children Kylie and Dillon there.
John was initiated into Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 126 (later to be known as Local 11 Zone 2) October 7, 1989. He obtained his Journeyman Plumbers and Journeyman Steamfitters license. John worked mostly on large commercial and industrial jobs across Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and recently Wisconsin. Through the years he built and remodeled schools, hospitals, ethanol plants, and other industrial buildings. John often was designated the foreman of the job which he would laugh and say, “be careful how you boss someone around…they could be your boss on the next job!” (Quote has been edited from R to G rating) His last year working at the Superior Refinery Rebuild in Wisconsin was one of the most enjoyable work experiences he had. He often would talk about all the workers he met from across the United States and the friendships that were built. On May 9, 2022, he hung up his hard hat to focus on his health and family.
John took pride in the life and family he had created. He enjoyed spending time at home with his kids and wife, cheering on his children at sporting events and spending time with their friends. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, loved them unconditionally and was quick to show them love in word and action. He was a proud grandpa to Skylar and Lillianna and would chase them around playing tickle monster or scoop them up to go for a swim. John served as a Deacon and was on the Facility Committee at First Congregational Church.
Family time was often spent outdoors playing, hunting, and cutting wood for the winter. John loved the outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting with his family on the Rose farm, fishing trips with his father-in-law and son in Canada, shooting pheasants with his kids and snowmobiling with family and friends. Watching football was also a favorite pastime. He would cheer and cuss out his favorite team the Vikings in equal measure.
Cancer diminished his booming voice to a whisper and weakened his body, but his strong personality remained unbroken. On the evening of September 13, 2022, surrounded by his family in his favorite space of his home, he left this life to reside in heaven.
John was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Ruth Hendrickson, John and Mame Schauff; parents, Paul and Kathryn Schauff; sister, Rebecca (Schauff) Whiteaker and sister-in-law, Deborah Rose.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela (Rose) Schauff; daughter, Kylie Schauff; son, Dillon Schauff; granddaughters, Skylar Rebecca Rose Johnson, Lillyana Rayna Rose Johnson; sisters, Mary Schauff, Debra (Tom) Stumpf; brothers, Doug (Betsy) Anderson, Dennis (Susan) Anderson, Danny Anderson, Daniel (Jeanne) Kreter; father and mother-in-law, Duane and Carol Rose, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Alexandria, MN
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Jill L. Sanders
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com