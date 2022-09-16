On February 23, 1964, John Phillip Schauff was born to Paul and Kathryn (Hendrickson) Schauff. He was baptized, celebrated first communion, was an altar boy and confirmed at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Elizabeth MN. John experienced what it was like to be both the little brother and the big brother growing up in a large family north of Fergus Falls.

