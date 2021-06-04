John Fredrick Allmon Zdrazil, 59, died at his home in Elbow Lake, on Friday, May 28, 2021, surrounded by people who loved him. John was born on May 23, 1962 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, to Jim and Linda Zdrazil, joining older brother, Tom.
John Zdrazil was creative and clever, funnier than one person has the right to be, and kind beyond measure. He was tuned in to the specific beauty of wheat fields and the healing powers of Lake Superior. He loved crabby old dogs and moody teenagers and small towns and abandoned buildings. He was extraordinary.
John graduated from Hopkins Eisenhower High School in 1980 and attended Bethel College in Arden Hills. At both schools, he was known for his willingness to look ridiculous in the name of school spirit. He spent his college summers working at Trout Lake Camp in Pine River, becoming a legend to campers and staff alike. He graduated from Bethel in 1984.
In the fall of 1985, John moved to Elbow Lake where he taught English for nearly 40 years until retiring in the spring of 2021. If Mr. Zdrazil was your teacher, you learned the history of rock music in Minnesota, the value of sarcasm delivered via colored Flair pen corrections, and that your quirks were exactly what made you someone worth celebrating.
John was a man of boundless talent and compassion, gifts he shared generously with the communities he cared about. In Elbow Lake, he created the annual Harvest Moon variety show, showed off his modest guitar skills even when no one asked, and volunteered at the Thorson Memorial Library. John served as a pulpit supply pastor for numerous churches in the area, organized celebrations honoring area veterans, and worked with the Grant County Humane Society to foster dogs at the end of their lives. He earned advanced degrees from Hamline University, Moorhead State, and the University of Minnesota and was a part-time funeral director and mortician. John’s short story, “Winter Burial,” was selected for inclusion in American Fiction Volume 13 (2014). Mr. Zdrazil was frequently chosen as Most Influential Educator by WCA graduates, including by the Class of 2021.
John is survived by his father, James Zdrazil (Vernice); brother, Tom; sister-in-law, Janice Zdrazil; and niece, Hannah Zdrazil. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Zdrazil. He leaves behind an expansive community of cousins, friends, colleagues, veterans, former students, and geriatric dogs.
Public visitation will be held from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Aastad Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at Lawrence Presbyterian Church in Wendell. We ask that attendees follow Minnesota state guidelines regarding masks for unvaccinated people and stay home if feeling ill. A private family burial will take place at Lake Lillian Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grant County Humane Society, Friends of the Thorson Memorial Library, the Basilica St. Vincent de Paul Shoe Ministry at St. Mary’s Basilica in Minneapolis, and First Baptist Church in Minneapolis.
Online memories and messages can be shared at Benson Funeral Home.