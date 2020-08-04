Johnny Martin Schleeter, 59, of Rothsay, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Johnny was born on December 30, 1960, in Minneapolis, the son of John and Pat (Brown) Schleeter.
He enjoyed computers, documentaries, history and following the Minnesota Vikings.
Preceding him in death were his father, John and brother, Steven.
Survivors include his children, Tanya (Troy Collins) Schleeter of St. Cloud, Charlie (Kelsie) Schleeter of Fergus Falls, Zack (Adriana Sanchez) Schleeter of Rothsay and Tyler Schleeter of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Ethan and Hannah; mother, Pat Schleeter of Pelican Rapids; a brother, Jeffrey (Desaree) Schleeter of Dent, and sisters, Sara (Steve) Selman of Rothsay and Dorie (Mark) Connolly of Richfield.
A public graveside service will be announced at a later date
Interment will be at Richville Cemetery, Richville.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.