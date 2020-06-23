Johnny Lee Torgrimson, 73, of rural Dalton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Johnny was born August 24, 1946, to Wilbur and Irene (Kirkeby) Torgrimson. He was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Ringstad at Grue Lutheran Church. He attended country school District 114 and after his parents moved into Ashby, he attended Ashby High School, graduating from there in 1964. He attended one year of college, but as he put it — “just to play baseball.”
Johnny joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. He was proud to serve his country and as they say, “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.” After his time in the service, he lived in California before moving back to rural Dalton.
Johnny was married to Eve Staring until her passing. He met Phyllis (Winslow) in 1991, and they were married in November of 1992. We can never remember the date because they eloped and were married in South Dakota the day after Thanksgiving. They spent 28 wonderful years together.
He worked various jobs over the years and spent time working with his brother-in-law, Clarion Ellwanger, in his shop. Johnny spent years working with his brother Steve doing trenching and excavating as well. He eventually went out on his own, operating Torgy’s Trenching and Excavating, later convincing his lovely wife to work alongside him. He would be on the machinery and she would be in the ditches, shoveling or holding the transit for him.
Johnny was a private man and although he knew everybody, he had a pretty tight circle of friends. He loved visiting with family and friends over coffee, telling a good joke and making you laugh. He was a tough guy, but when the grandchildren came along, he seemed to melt like chocolate. We will miss his wisdom and wit, his laughter and his sneezes, his guidance and his nightly phone calls.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Phyllis, who resides at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls; four daughters, Kim (Bruce) Kallhoff of Moorhead, Christine (Jim) Pralle of Battle Lake, Dottie Norton of Okanogan, Washington, and ShyAnne (Jody) of Crutchfield, Georgia. The proudest gifts were his three grandchildren, Paul Norton of Okanogan, Washington, Cydney and Jameson Pralle of Battle Lake. He is also survived by three siblings, Bob (Betty) Torgrimson of Alamo, Texas, Kathy Ellwanger of rural Dalton, and Steve (Pauline) Torgrimson of Sartell; and much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eve Starin; and brother-in-law, Clarion Ellwanger.
Semper Fidelis!
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Ashby, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church, Dalton. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Johnny’s service will be available on his memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
The Rev. Todd Hylden will officiate.
Military Honors provided by Ashby American Legion Post #357.
Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Battle Lake.
Online guestbook: Glendenilson.com.