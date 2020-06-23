Johnny Torgrimson, 73, of Dalton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Ashby, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church, Dalton. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Johnny’s service will be available on his memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
The Rev. Todd Hylden will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Battle Lake.
