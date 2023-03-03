Jon Reber

Jon O. Reber, 81, of Foxhome, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning of March 1, 2023. Jon's funeral service will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, MN. Visitation will begin at 1pm with his funeral service beginning at 2 pm and officiated by Pastor Randy Whitehead. A live stream of Jon's service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?