Jordan Tyler Aaberg, age 29, of Fargo, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2020. He was born September 28, 1990, to Janice Aaberg and Rodney Jensen, in Fergus Falls.
Jordan grew up in rural Rothsay, attending Rothsay High School until his graduation in 2009.
Jordan attended North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo majoring in management information systems with minors in business and computer science. He played for the Bison basketball team from 2009-14. The highlight of Jordan’s basketball career was playing in the NCAA March Madness tournament in Spokane, Washington. He treasured his Bison family friendships with teammates, coaches and fans. After his time at NDSU, Jordan continued his passion for basketball by playing in city leagues and coaching the West Fargo Mustangs youth team.
Jordan was a part of the information technology (IT) community in Fargo. First working at Border States Electric and most recently Nexus Innovations, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved the challenge of the profession and used his analytical mind to help others along the way.
Jordan married Courtney Brenden on September 2, 2017 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo. They were blessed with a daughter, Delia, born in 2019. Family life was important to Jordan and being a father and husband were the greatest joys of his life.
Jordan will be remembered as a gentle giant with a competitive spirit. Everyone he encountered loved his smile and sense of humor. He was a man of faith, family, and friendships. Many people looked to Jordan as a leader both literally and figuratively. He never spoke harshly of others and had a way of making everyone feel important. His legacy will live on through his family and friends. What an example for us all.
Jordan is survived by his wife, Courtney, and daughter, Delia, Fargo; mother, Janice Aaberg, Rothsay; father, Rodney Jensen (Jodi Beck), Fergus Falls; brother Dexter Aaberg, Rothsay. Grandfather, Obert Aaberg, Rothsay; uncles: Paul Aaberg, John Aaberg, Rothsay, and Mark Aaberg (Karen Backes), St. Cloud; Ron (Diane) Jensen, Pelican Rapids, and Rick (Jenny) Jensen, West Fargo. Father-in-law, Lynn (Faye) Brenden, Rothsay; sister-in-law, Hailey Brenden, Nepal; brother-in-law, Noah (Caryn) Brenden, Breckenridge.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jeanette Aaberg, Ray and Doris Jensen, Lorraine Jensen, and mother-in-law, Kelly Brenden.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church – South Campus (3636 25th Street South) in Fargo. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Vistation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Boulger Funeral Home (123 10th St. S.) in Fargo – and also one hour prior to the service in the church on Tuesday.
Prayer service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Boulger Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Rothsay.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.