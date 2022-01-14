Jordith Ann “Jordy” Hageness , 80, died at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota, on January 10, 2022. Jordy was born on December 21, 1941, in Fergus Falls, to Carl and Viola Frees. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1960. While Hartley was attending NDSS, they met at the roller rink in Fergus, she married Hartley Allan Hageness in Fergus Falls on April 22, 1962, by her grandfather, Rev. George Garbarkewitz. They settled in Rugby in 1963. She raised her family and enjoyed sewing their clothes and also their costumes for the North Dakota State Horse Show, held in Rugby for many years. Since 1969, she was owner and general manager of Hartley’s School Buses in Rugby. She retired in 2008. Jordy was a resident of the Heart of America Medical Center for a few years. Jordy also enjoyed designed stained glass windows, gardening, raising flowers, painting, crafting and, in recent years, watching her grandchildren’s hockey games and other athletic events. She was a great fan of college football on television and the Minnesota Vikings. Her greatest joy was spending time at their cabin at Lake Metigoshe. Jordy was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rugby. Jordy will be remembered by her smile and her unending devotion to her husband and family.
Mrs. Hageness is survived her husband, Hartley; and their children, Todd and his wife Sandy Hageness, Rugby, Tracy Hageness, Rugby, and Tanya and her husband Russ Meyer in Boise, Idaho. She also leaves grandchildren, Anthony and Nigel Hageness, Shelby (Joshua) Boucher and Josie, Addie, and Isaac Meyer in addition to two great-grandchildren, Loucie and Mylah Jordith Boucher. Also surviving her are siblings, Carla (Al) Schneeberger, Baxter, Gretchen (Ira) Wax, Lumberton, Texas, Jon (Becky) Frees, Bemidji, and Deidre (John) Haugmo, Fergus Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Peter Frees and sister-in-law, Kathy Frees.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rugby at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the Niewoehner Funeral Home in Rugby on Saturday, January 15, from 3-5 p.m. and an hour prior to the service at the church.
Jordy will be buried in Persilla Watts Cemetery in the spring.
Guests are reminded that COVIE-19 conditions still exist and that precautions should be taken to be courteous to all other attendees.
